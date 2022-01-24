Culiacan, Sinaloa. On the night of this Monday, January 24, the company Sinaloa Youth Dance returns to the stage with an open-air presentation at the Rosario Castellanos Agora of the Genaro Estrada Cultural Center, at 8:00 p.m. With the choreographic show Inalienable, composed of five choreographies, the members give a sample of unique pieces, labyrinthine soliloquies of personal stories, which draw lines and gaps in the poetic and dreamlike space of reason.

Preparation from home

Carlos Zamora, director of Sinaloa Youth Dance, tells DEBATE that the five choreographies are united by “difference, they combine with each other by their intention to tell stories and they are united by the singularity of their performers”.

“These are works created from very different expressive lines and in search of deep contact with the public, so that each performance opens an unrepeatable and inalienable experience, where the message seeks to move the heart more than reason, moving us away from structures to attempt trips. new ones even within well-known destinations”, comments Zamora, and adds that the program consists of two works that are premieres and 3 that are remakes, “but even so they are pieces that as artists push our comfort zones and invite the public to follow us on the journey.”

In this presentation that integrates dance and physical theater of medium format, Carlos Zamora will present earth days, with choreography and musical editing by Carmen Werner. “It has been a journey of remembering its moment of creation and how to invoke that energy of living accompanied solitude, training the body to play again with the fragility of a floor full of dirt and a human who tries to fly but has also not been destroyed. by the winds of their freedom”, he points out when asked how the preparation has been.

For its part, Edylin Zatarain will perform choreographically A storm, with music by La Lupe, Buika and Juan Gabriel. Zatarain tells that the piece portrays the life of a woman in mourning for her recent loss of love. “The choreography combines contemporary dance, theater and singing. I really like to interpret this character from sarcasm, drama is a genre that I love and it challenges me to break barriers on stage with this work”.

The most recent presentation of Danza Joven de Sinaloa was in December with a contemporary pastorela.

Mario Eden Cazares will also have participation this Monday night with Napoleon, created by Francisco Ponce and where the music of Álex Rutterford and Sergei Prokofiev will be heard. The dancer shares that taking up this piece from home has been quite a challenge, having to adapt to the space. “I had to dodge the furniture at home, shorten some movements so as not to break them or even hit myself, as well as having to stop to play the three tracks that make up the work.”

But this, more than discouraging him, made him get more into the work. “The work itself makes a political-social critique of the corruption that power engenders at any level and a blunt critique of any type of totalitarianism. I could say that I was immersed in my own rebellion due to the current pandemic situation, by which we all find ourselves and I went through all the characters, represented by different situations, that is, pandemic-house-furniture-space-accepting this that we it’s time to live but with the virtue of doing something, causing a break and transcending towards the representation and interpretation of the work”, he completes about his piece inspired by the satirical novel by George Orwell, Animal Farm.

joint talent

The talent of the three women who are part of Sinaloa Youth Dance meets in poems, with original texts from Tiffany Orozco, scenic creation of Bernice Arias and voice of Edylin Zatarain.

Orozco shares that “some poetry was written in 2020 and 2021.” “At the beginning of the pandemic, needs arose that I was unaware of, and being locked up I looked for a way out between letters to exploit that desire to move and do things. It was my emergency exit, creating my worlds and being able to transport them at my whim”, he indicates.

Meanwhile, Bernice Arias He adds that he talked with his partner about the meaning of certain verses and thus complete the choreographic creation. “It is an honor to be able to interpret the written ideas of one of my co-workers, and the one who has become a good friend. I have been in constant communication with Tiffany, asking her about the intention of her words, her verses, I talked about the context in which he wrote this title poem Dictation, in order to make a better interpretation of his ideas, from my dance experience, also seeking a certain appropriation of his lyrics”.

The program is completed with the piece Obire, with choreography, interpretation and musical edition of Maximilian Corrales. “I talk about how I would say goodbye as an individual if today were my last day, how much I can share at that moment, how much I can extend the moment I am living,” Corrales says about it.

The function promoted by the Sinaloense Institute of Culture will have free admission and the mandatory use of face masks is requested from attendees.