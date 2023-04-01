Sebastián Montoya was close to his first victory in Formula 3, but things did not work out for him. Even so, the Telmex-Claro driver had a great performance and achieved his first podium in the category this Fridayfinishing third in the race sprint of the Australian GP.

Montoya’s first podium in F3

Montoya, 17, had started in first place because he finished in twelfth place in the ‘qualy’and in the category an inverted grid is used to define the start in the first race.

The son of the legendary Juan Pablo started very well. Then, after a Safety Car on the first lap, the Argentine Franco Colapinto passed him on the seventh lap, with DRS on the straight.

There, another Safety Car arrived by accident from the Israeli Ido Cohen, who lost control of his car and practically destroyed it.

Later, with another Safety Car, the race was relaunched. And though Montoya tried, his car did not have the same rhythm as Colapinto’s.

Although he resisted as long as he could, on the penultimate lap Montoya was passed by Briton Zak O’Sullivan, who finished second behind Colapinto.

In the end, another Safety Car prevented the race from ending with a green flag. So, Montoya finished third and added 8 more points to the standings and entered the ‘top 10’ overall.

This Saturday, starting at 6 pm (ESPN2 TV), the main race of the Australian GP. Montoya will start in twelfth place.

SPORTS

