President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent an order this Friday (March 31) after a letter filed by the PSOL

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) sent a dispatch this Friday (March 31, 2023) withdrawing the bill for mining in indigenous lands from processing. The text is an Executive proposal sent to Congress in 2020 by the management of the then president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Project 191 of 2020 allows, among other activities, mining in the territories. It also enables the exploitation of mineral and water resources by encouraging economic development in indigenous areas.

The decision came after a letter filed by the Psol bench in the Chamber on February 8. The request was sent to the minister Alexandre Padilha (Instructional Relations) with copies for ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Sonia Guajajara (Indian people). Here’s the full of the letter (279 KB).

The Psol states that, according to the Internal Rules of the Chamber of Deputies, the federal government, as the author of the text, may request the exclusion of the proposal. It will be up to the Presidency of the Chamber to grant or not the eventual request.

In March 2022, the House passed a motion for urgency on the proposal. With the measure, the text can be voted on in plenary without going through the House committees. Last year, Bolsonaro began to use the war between Russia and Ukraine to promote the project.

“In practice, PL 191/2020 intends to legalize mining, grant mining and oil and gas exploration rights, as well as trample on the constitutional rights of indigenous peoples. In addition, the proposal also promotes the installation of hydroelectric plants, the opening of roads and the planting of transgenic species in Indigenous Lands”said Psol.

In the Chamber, the Psol has 13 deputies. The party forms a federation with the Sustainability Network. The leader is deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).