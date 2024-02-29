Wednesday, February 28, Caliente stadium field. The Tijuana Xolosdirected by Miguel: the 'Piojo' Herrera, received the Monterrey Soccer Club for the duel corresponding to matchday number nine of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The match was not easy at all for the Monterrey Football Club. The competition, with nineteen points in the pocket.
In the last five confrontations between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the UNAM Pumas, the people of Monterrey have a balance in their favor. They have won three times, tied once and only recorded one defeat, suffered in the already somewhat distant Clausura 2022.
Mazatlan has never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They have faced each other seven times, in which the people from Monterrey have recorded five wins and only two draws. The last time they met, it was on matchday number three of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and Rayados won the match by a resounding score of 3-0.
The Monterrey Football Club has three victories in a row against the Atlas of Guadalajara. The last time the Rojinegros defeated the Monterrey team, it was on matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament, and they did so by a score of 2-1, on the Jalisco stadium field.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
