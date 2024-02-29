The famous Colombian series “I am Betty the Ugly one”which triumphed around the world two decades ago, infiltrated Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, presenting a collection by one of its characters, designer Hugo Lombardi, in advance of the sequel that will premiere this year.

In full Paris Fashion Weekand on the same dates as parades of big names in French haute couture, such as Dior or Saint Laurent, Lombardi, played by actor Julián Arango, presented a series of ethnic-inspired creations in a luxurious hotel in the French capital.

In reality, they were pieces from the collection of (real) Colombian designer Andrés Otálora. Originally from Cali, this creator plays with airy fabrics, prints in reddish and green tones, and dresses with marked waists and pronounced necklines.

Hugo Lombardi, from 'Ugly Betty', stole the show at Paris Fashion Week Photo by AFP

The parade was opened and closed by the actresses Natalia Ramírez, with a gold jacket suit, and Lorna Cepeda, with a black satin dress and shiny boots, who respectively embody Marcela and Patricia, also two main characters of “Yo soy Betty, la fea.”

In the series “Ugly Betty”, both made life impossible for Betty, the protagonist, a bright but unattractive girl who managed to succeed in the Ecomoda company where appearances and beauty reigned.

The series premiered in Colombia in 1999. and its success was dazzling. It was broadcast throughout Latin America, and later translated or adapted in dozens of countries, including Spain, Poland, China and even India. In the United States, “Ugly Betty” (2006) starred America Ferrera.

The plot was such a success that it became the most successful soap opera in television history, according to the Guinness World Record.

Natalia Ramirez and Lorna Cepeda at the launch of the 'Hugo Lombardi Collection'. Photo by Miguel Medina / AFP)

“More awareness”

A quarter of a century later, the same cast, led by Ana María Orozco (Betty) and Jorge Enrique Abello (Armando), returns to the screen for the sequel “Ugly Betty”, which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024, according to Amazon's streaming platform.

The new installment, directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, will tell the story of Betty 20 years later, now a married businesswoman who has to deal with a teenage daughter and the financial problems of her company.

For Lorna Cepeda, the sequel maintains “the essence” of the first story.

“It's like we said goodbye a week ago and we met again”he tells AFP about his co-stars from two decades ago.

But in a totally different context, after the shock of #MeToo in the world of cinema and the growing number of complaints about harassment, the initial idea of ​​”Ugly Betty” gains more strength.

“I feel that even though the world has changed a lot, we are still missing a lot. Bullying still exists, racism still exists, a number of things that are still scary. It's good that someone shows it..]to generate a little more awareness,” says the interpreter.

Maleja Restrepo, a Colombian “influencer” with 4.5 million followers, present at the parade, also defends the weight of women in the series.

“There is a very important power with the presence of women in the series, we see it through the ugly barracks [un grupo de empleadas de Ecomoda], by Betty, Betty's daughter. It is important to see the series from that feminine perspective,” she explains.

“Ugly Betty” will be added to the list of Colombian films and series in the Prime Video catalog, like “News of a kidnapping” or “Life after reality TV.”

