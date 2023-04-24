Santiago Buitrago has achieved one of the most important results in the history of Colombian cycling, finishing third in the classic Liège Bastogne Liège, in back of Remco Evenepoehe champion and thomas pidcocksecond.

Buitrago had enough strength to finish the race after 258 kilometers of travel, which reached him to be third and be a few centimeters from second place.

(Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion) (Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?)

The ‘dean’

What the team runner did bahrain It is very important, for several reasons. One, because Liège is the oldest cycling race in history.

This podium is the first that a Colombian cyclist has achieved in the ‘dean’, as the one-day competition is known.

Similarly, the third box was achieved by Buitrago in a competition that is part of the so-called five monuments of cycling on the planet, next to Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and the Giro de Lombardy.

Liège podium, from left. From right: Santiago Buitrago, third; Remco Evenepoel, champion; Thomas Pidcock, second. See also MLB League: results of the games of the day of March 16

The podium for the 23-year-old runner is the sixth in this select group of Colombian cycling, after the title in Lombardy of Esteban Chavez in the 2016 race.

Egan, one more

That same year, Rigoberto Urán entered third and the antiqueeño had held that same position in the 2012 and 2008 editions.

Egan Bernal He has also inscribed his name on one of the monuments, when he was third in Lombardy in 2019, behind Alejando Valverde, second, and Bauke Mollemathe champion.

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

“In the middle of the race I wasn’t feeling well. I told the team that I wasn’t going and I even thought about getting off. But as the test went on, everything changed and in the end I had the strength to finish off. What I have achieved is incredible,” said Buitrago.

And he added: “I’m ready for the Italy spin. I am sure that this third place in this competition should help me to arrive with high morale”.

(‘Supermán’ López: the sports event with which he can return to Europe) (Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the disco, key evidence in his case)

Lisandro Rengifo

editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel