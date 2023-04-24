A couple of weeks ago the video of a beautiful woman working on a taco shop in León, Guanajuato went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. After the young woman identified as Noriega will demonstrate that “the pretty ones also know how to work”.

It is from her personal TikTok account, that Yes Noriega, who calls herself an entrepreneur and the most beautiful cue maker in Mexico, is where she shares a large part of her life, as a model, citizen and a thief of Internet users’ hearts.

One of her most viral Yes Noriega posts was made by the model in mid-April. In this video, the young woman showed her facet as an entrepreneur, since she owns a birriería in León, Guanajuato.

It was thanks to her great humor, beauty and physical care that the young woman earned the sympathy of Internet users and many citizens who now nickname her “#Lady Birria”.

Currently, the @yes.noriega444 TikTok account has more than 200,000 followers, millions of views, and more than half a million relationships. Similarly, the young woman’s Instagram has a not inconsiderable figure of 100,000 followers.

What does it mean to be a #Lady in Mexico?

In other parts of the world the word “Lady” refers to a royal title or is a very polite title to refer to a woman. However, in Mexico this word can come to mean the opposite.

When in Mexico we talk about “Ladys”, we are not referring to any character from the perform, since this in the context of social networks is used as a type of mockery or to make a person go viral for a situation.

Although sometimes the term “#Lady” is used to show the worst of a person’s manners, sometimes it is also used to highlight certain aspects, such as beauty, skills and acts of solidarity.

Top of the most famous Ladies in Mexico:

