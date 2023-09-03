Santiago Buitrago He is only 23 years old and already has a long journey in cycling in Europe in a short time. He has only been on the World Tour for three years, the highest category, but he already has victories and has earned a place in the team Bahrain, which has him as one of the riders who can answer for the lead.

But it is not necessary to see him only in the cycling group, it must also be said that he is one of the cyclists who picks up the bar for Nairo Quintana, Miguel Ángel López and Rigoberto Urán, whoDue to different circumstances, they no longer appear in the first places of a classification.

clear objective

It is not difficult to decipher what the team wants with him. It is a group that has been renewing its roster in search of a rider who can fight for the general classifications in the different competitions.

Michael Landa He is 33 years old and is leaving the team. Damiano Caruso, who will follow, is already 35 years old, just like Pello Bilbao, who is 32 years old.

Santiago Buitrago arrived in Bahrain in 2020 and since that year he has had four victories, two of them in major competitions. He won a stage in the 2022 Giro and repeated this year.

On five occasions he has been in big races. He was 53 in the tour of spain of 2020, 12 in the Giro last year and 13 in this season and adjusts a single retirement in Spain in 2022.

Einer Rubio He is another of the Colombians who can fight for something in the Vuelta, but is tied to what the leader can do, Enric More, is at your service.

Bahrain trusted Santiago Buitrago for this Tour of Spain and from the beginning they gave him the option of being the leader. “I hope to do a good Vuelta, because the team has given me the confidence to fight for the general classification”, he said in the first stage in Barcelona.

“In Colombia there are runners with great expectations like Daniel Martinez, Sergio Higuita and Buitrago, who are cyclists who show their faces,” Italian Alessandro Petacchi told TIME some days ago.

Buitrago is a letter. It is the present of the cycling country and in the Tour it has the option of appearing, because it is a mountainous race.

On the fourth day of the race he had a crash and lost more than two minutes, precisely when he was eighth overall and the best rider on his team.

“What Santiago does leaves us with peace of mind that there is a Colombian cyclist for the future. He has already won in the Giro and that says a lot, ”he said. Paolo Alberti, who took him to Bahrain.

If you look at the general of the Vuelta a España, above Buitrago in Bahrain are Landa and Wout Poels, but there is still a long way to go and the Colombian has recovered after the crash and he just needs to be focused and respond to the demands. A ‘top’ 10 and win a stage would be ideal for him.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel