Sunday, September 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, September 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Sunday, September 3

Close


Close

Tour of Spain

Tour of Spain

Back to Spain

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open, England soccer.

See also  The XI of Argentinos Juniors the last time they won the Copa Libertadores

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. Pereira
6:10 p.m.: Eagles vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: Cali vs. Grass

DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish soccer, Girona vs. the palms
11:30 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville

ESPN 3
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Mallorca vs. Athletic
1:45 p.m.: France soccer, Lyon vs. psg
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Fiorentina

ESPN
8 am: England football, Liverpool vs. astonville
10:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Manchester Utd
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Barcelona
4:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Tiger

STAR+
7:55 am: Monza Formula 1 Grand Prix
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. cuiabá
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Torino vs. genoa
1:45 p.m.: Empoli vs. Juventus
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. Strength
6:30 p.m.: Sao Paulo vs. Coritiba
6:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Racing vs. Students

ESPN 4
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain

ESPN BONUS
10 am: US Open day

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The investigation continues for Colombians found dead in a hotel in Spain

The investigation continues for Colombians found dead in a hotel in Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result