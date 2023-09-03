Sports schedule for Sunday, September 3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. Pereira
6:10 p.m.: Eagles vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: Cali vs. Grass
DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish soccer, Girona vs. the palms
11:30 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville
ESPN 3
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Mallorca vs. Athletic
1:45 p.m.: France soccer, Lyon vs. psg
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Fiorentina
ESPN
8 am: England football, Liverpool vs. astonville
10:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Manchester Utd
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Barcelona
4:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Tiger
STAR+
7:55 am: Monza Formula 1 Grand Prix
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. cuiabá
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Torino vs. genoa
1:45 p.m.: Empoli vs. Juventus
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. Strength
6:30 p.m.: Sao Paulo vs. Coritiba
6:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Racing vs. Students
ESPN 4
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
ESPN BONUS
10 am: US Open day
