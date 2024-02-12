The former king of the paparazzi reveals who the next host of Sanremo25 could be: for him there are no doubts

During the last press conference dedicated to the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival, Amadeus declared that his adventure as artistic director and host of the Italian Song Festival ends here, without however ruling out a return in a few years. Over the last few hours Fabrizio Corona revealed that work is already underway to identify the host of the next edition of the singing event and there would be no doubt about the former king of the paparazzi. One of the most loved and appreciated hosts in Italy could take Amadeus's place. Let's find out together who it is.

After the farewell of Amadeusthere is a hunt for the next host of the next edition of Sanremo Festival. Many names have been mentioned in recent days and Fabrizio Corona himself, through his 'Dilinger news' portal, has revealed who could be the host of the next edition of the Festival. According to the former king of paparazzi there would be no doubt: Paolo Bonolis could take Amadeus' place in the next edition of Sanremo Festival.

These were the words of the former paparazzi king on the matter:

Paolo Bonolis, here's who will host the next edition of the Sanremo Festival. As usual, we arrived first: Paolo Bonolis will be the host of the Sanremo Festival 2025. The fifth edition of the Sanremo Festival hosted by Amadeus has ended with extraordinary results, even two million more than the previous year, results that hadn't happened since '95.

And, continuing with the revelation, the portal of Fabrizio Corona he then added: