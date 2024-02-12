CDRomance it is a very famous site among those who follow the scene hack and of amateur translations of games from the past that were never or poorly translated. Basically it offered an unrivaled service for those who don't know how to apply translation hacks and patches on their own, providing games that have already been translated or modified completely free of charge. We are talking about titles from many years ago, for consoles no longer on the market. Unfortunately the managers were forced to remove the entire archive of the site due to unspecified legal threats.

A precious resource

CDRomance was the go-to place for hacks and translations of old games

We are therefore talking about a precious resource for the diffusion of very rare titles and for their preservation, which however was unable to do much against a request to remove content, which it had to obey.

In reality the archive has not been deleted, but has been moved and is still accessible from cdromance.org. In short, for now it seems that there is a loophole to complete cancellation.

What do we mean by amateur translations already applied? For example, we recently reported that of Linda³ Again for PS1, a game that never arrived in the West, but there are many others, such as that of the first Megami Tensei or that of Kouryuu no Mimi.