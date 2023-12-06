Samsung Electronics Italia recently introduced the Galaxy S23 FE to the Italian market, the latest addition to its Galaxy S series. This device stands out for its recognizable design, a professional quality camera and smooth gaming performance, elements that aim to significantly improve the daily life of users. Starting December 6, the Galaxy S23 FE will be available alongside a special offer that includes the new Galaxy Buds FE. These wireless earphones are designed to deliver an experience characterized by rich bass and an advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) function.

The device is equipped with a 50 MP camera with 3X optical zoom, a 6.4-inch 2X AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery. Like its bigger brothers in the Galaxy S series, this smartphone also integrates the Nightography function for shots in the dark. Additionally, Pro mode allows users to personalize each shot by adjusting settings such as shutter speed and focal aperture. The Camera Assistant app and AI-powered editing tools increase the possibilities for editing and retouching.

The launch of the Galaxy S23 FE is part of a broader context of Samsung collaborations and sponsorships in the world of music, such as the partnership with Spotify. In 2023, Samsung is the global sponsor of Spotify Wrapped, a service that allows users to review their music habits for the year. Niccolò Bellorini, Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics Italia, underlined the company’s commitment to responding to the needs of Generation Z with cutting-edge and high-quality devices. The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE wireless headphones bundle is available for €739 on Samsung.com, Amazon.it and in selected electronics stores. The Galaxy S23 FE is sold separately for €719 in various colors, while the Galaxy Buds FE are available for €109 in Graphite and White variants.