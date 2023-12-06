Barbastro, a humble Second RFEF team, signed this afternoon the great feat of the second round of the Copa del Rey, that tournament revitalized thanks to the single-match qualifiers in which the modest teams challenge the greats every season and in which Almería has shown those enormous shortcomings that have condemned it to being bottom in the highest category, still unable to win a single game.

A goal from Franky, a hero in this Huesca town, knocked down an incapable Almería on the pitch, without tactical solutions and emotionally sunk. A defeat that puts even more blame on Gaizka Garitano, the Basque coach who has already landed highly questioned because of that past in which he confronted a local journalist who at a press conference reproached him for speaking in Basque.

Although the Cup was not the main objective for a team that has been wandering around the League for three months, this unexpected elimination ends the minimum credit that Garitano had left, on the verge of being the second coach fired this season in the Almería team.

It was enough for the modest Barbastro to use himself with ambition and without fear to defeat a cartoonish Almería, without intensity, without play and without guts. The Huesca team had already warned off a set piece before scoring on the stroke of half an hour in another strategic action. Franky, a dedicated left-back, was the executor of the Indálicos and scored the most media goal in the history of Barbastro.

As a result of the changes and an outburst of pride, Almería seemed to react in the second half but only had one good chance when Leo Baptistao hit the ball against the post. From then on, the Aragonese team not only maintained their form but even scored the second goal against a soulless rival.

El Rayo knows how to suffer in Yecla



In the other morning match with Primera representatives, Rayo knew how to suffer and use patience to beat Yeclano 0-2, fourth placed in group 4 of the Second RFEF, to seal their pass to the third round of the Cup. It was a victory achieved almost on the horn by the franjirrojos thanks to the goals scored by Radamel Falcao and Raúl de Tomás in the 89th and 95th minutes against a very combative rival determined to try to stage another surprise on the day of La Constitución.

In the end, logic prevailed and the eleventh-placed team in the top category, a team capable of having tied this same campaign at no less than the Santiago Bernabéu and against Barça in Vallecas, beat the team from the Region of Murcia. After a fairly balanced event, with chances for both sides, only in the final stretch did Rayo make use of the greater technique and better physicality of its players.