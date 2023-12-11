KOEI TECMO GAMES and the team Kou Shibusawa they postponed the release of Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remakeoriginally planned for early 2024. The release is currently scheduled for a generic 2024without further clarification.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

In an apology message the producers Kazuhiro Echigoya and Hisatsugu Ishikawa they justify the delay with the team's desire to make the remake as perfect as possible in order to satisfy fans.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu