The 812 Superfast has been around for six years. For him, the F12 Berlinetta came as a V12 supercar in 2012 and before that the Ferrari 599. Now it is high time for a new one. Ferrari's chief designer, Flavio Manzoni, also thinks so. He confirms that a new supercar with V12 will be presented in 2024.

The designer talks to Coach about the successor to the 812: 'Personally, I believe we have to fight for this engine. From a technological point of view, it is not the most efficient. A V8 turbo engine would make a lot more sense in terms of technology, but emotionally it's the best you can have.”

No hybrid powertrain in the Ferrari supercar with V12

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing the supercar. This is reflected in car spotters. A Ferrari Roma with an extended hood has been seen in and around Maranello. According to rumors, the new V12 is being tested in this Roma. There are no flaps for a charging point on the car and no 'beware, high voltage' stickers. There is a good chance that the twelve-cylinder will not get help from an electric motor.

A year after the V12 supercar, Ferrari's first fully electric model should hit the shelves. Very little information has filtered through about this. The Italian brand already announced its sales targets last year. By 2026, a maximum of forty percent of sales may only have a combustion engine. By 2030, this percentage should be twenty percent.

That depends on what the European Union decides. If the EU allows new cars to run on eFuel after 2035, Ferrari will continue to work on combustion engines. Ferrari boss Vigna thinks the synthetic fuel is 'very, very good' for Ferrari. “For us and for the world, I believe, because it gives life to a technology that still has a long way to go.”