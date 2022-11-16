Dhe ambassadors of the thirty NATO countries are currently discussing the missile impact in Poland in an emergency meeting chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO Commander-in-Chief James Cavoli will also attend the meeting. According to FAZ information, the military and secret service representatives first provided information about their previous findings, with increasing evidence that debris found in Poland came from an S-300 anti-missile system used by Ukraine. The alliance announced that Stoltenberg would report on the results of the meeting around 12:30 p.m.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Earlier in Bali, US President Joe Biden said the missile’s trajectory made it “unlikely” to have been launched from Russia. We are in the process of investigating the incident in detail. According to the Alliance, the NATO Council meeting was not convened under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. According to this, a member country can summon the allies to consultations if it believes that “the integrity of the area, the political independence or the security of one of the parties is threatened”.

The Polish government coordinated closely with Stoltenberg, Biden and other allies on Tuesday evening after the rocket hit a village near the border. President Andrzej Duda said the night after his phone calls that “most likely” the Polish NATO ambassador would “apply to activate Article 4 (of the NATO treaty), i.e. consultations with the allies”. Apparently his partners insisted not to do that.

Article 4 has been activated six times since the Alliance was formed, mostly by Turkey. Most recently, Ankara convened a special session in February 2020 after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by the Assad regime on Idlib in Syria. Allianz’s obligation to provide assistance, on the other hand, is regulated in Article 5 of the contract. Accordingly, the members of the alliance have agreed “that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them all”. The type of assistance can be varied, it can, but does not have to be military. There is no automatism. It is mandatory that the UN Security Council is informed before any countermeasures are taken.

So far, the Alliance has triggered Article 5 once, after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. At that time, the main concern was to express solidarity with the attacked United States; it was only much later that a joint NATO mission was launched to stabilize Afghanistan. The military intervention in the Hindu Kush country was carried out by an alliance of the willing.







In the morning, the heads of state and government of NATO and the G-7 countries met in Bali. They condemned the “barbaric missile attack launched by Russia on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.” The joint statement by the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom said: “We have spoken about the explosion occurring in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine Has. We offer our full support and assistance to the ongoing Polish investigation.”

We will stay in close contact to coordinate the next steps. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was also in Bali, did not appear at the meeting. When asked about it by reporters, he replied, “We are not required to attend unimportant meetings.”