Latest news on Liga MX transfers towards Clausura 2023: Mosquera, Ibérico, Márquez, Merolla, Campos and more

The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League came to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with its sights set on the Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it’s burning
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Uruguayan forward renewed his contract with Necaxa until 2026.
Chivas has not announced new reinforcements for now, but for now it already has a new addition and it is the striker, who was on loan with the atlanta united of the MLS. After eight months, with seven goals and one assist, the club decided not to make the purchase option valid, so he returns to the fold, waiting to find out what his future will be.
Tigres continues to make the announcement of their new coach emotional and after seeing the women’s team champion in the Opening 2022, they still have not released their statement, however, the wife of the Argentine helmsman woke them up early by congratulating him through social networks for his new challenge in front of the U
It will be this Wednesday when it is officially presented.
After letting it be known that Oscar Perez could become the new sporting director of Cruz Azul, his place as goalkeeper coach has gone to the former goalkeeper, who was already at the side of the Rabbit in Pachuca when the argentinian Martin Palermo directed it.
The Sniper of daily record He revealed that the goalkeeper has not closed his renewal with América and although the board of directors and the youth squad wanted to reach an agreement before the World Cup, they did not succeed.
The source shared that they left open the possibility of giving Paco Memo what he asks for, an extension of at least two years and a salary increase.
Speculation has begun about the possible departure of the winger, after losing his place in the starting eleven last season. To this is added that it is rumored that they are also looking for a replacement for Louis Fuentes due to his seniority.
Therefore, some media have indicated that the America He would seek to incorporate the youth squad from Santos Laguna, who has had several seasons at a good level, however, there is no official information on negotiations between the two institutions.
In view of a possible departure from Cesar MontesRayados would have already found his replacement and it would be the Colombian from Sports Tolima.
At 28 years old, El Checo has a markup value of 1.20 million, according to the specialized page transfer markt.
According to Court reformthe technician Diego Cocca he would have asked two of his previous pupils in Atlas to accompany him on his new adventure with tigers.
One of them is Bone31-year-old left-back, in addition to the 22-year-old midfielder, for whom a great future lies ahead.
According to the Peruvian press, the Peruvian would be the new forward of Blue Cross. To this is added that the 24-year-old attacker has already said goodbye to the melgar, his current team in the Inca league and in which he has played for the last two years. Finally, it is mentioned that after next Saturday when his country plays against bolivianthe South American will travel to Mexico, after being recommended by the former DT Juan Reynoso.
According to the journalist ESPN, Leon Lecanda, Machine He is negotiating the return of the defender, who spent the last semester with Querétaro. The idea is that the defender competes with the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori in the center on the left.
The Ecuadorian journalist vito munoz mentioned on local radio that Pumas will seek to bring the Uruguayan, who is currently the captain of the Emelec from Ecuador. However, cats have competition because the League of Quito He also has it in his sights.
The Uruguayan midfielder has a contract valid until December 2024 and already knows Mexican soccer having defended the colors of the extinct Red Sharks.
Knowing that the Colombian William Tesillo could leave in the interest of the Boca JuniorsLeón already pointed towards another defender.
According to the journalist Nahuel FerreiraLa Fiera will go for the Argentine from Athletic Hurricanewho is one of the most valued in the country.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!