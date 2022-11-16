Latest news on Liga MX transfers towards Clausura 2023: Mosquera, Ibérico, Márquez, Merolla, Campos and more

Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

It will be this Wednesday when it is officially presented.

Professor Alan Cruz joins the First Team as goalkeeper coach. Welcome to The Machine, Professor! #BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/4H69nm3JDS — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) November 15, 2022

The source shared that they left open the possibility of giving Paco Memo what he asks for, an extension of at least two years and a salary increase.

Therefore, some media have indicated that the America He would seek to incorporate the youth squad from Santos Laguna, who has had several seasons at a good level, however, there is no official information on negotiations between the two institutions.

💥 Sergio Mosquera, according to @JulianCaperaBalso interested in @Rayados by 2023 🟢 @nacionaloficial He is involved in the bid, but his signing has not closed yet Its devaluation in 2022: https://t.co/sWPQzwQeC1 pic.twitter.com/XNNhCS1zym – Transfermarkt.co (@TMcolombia_news) November 12, 2022

At 28 years old, El Checo has a markup value of 1.20 million, according to the specialized page transfer markt.

One of them is Bone31-year-old left-back, in addition to the 22-year-old midfielder, for whom a great future lies ahead.

🚨🚨 #BLUE CROSS ALREADY HAS A FRONT From Peru they tell me that Luis Ibérico will be the new forward of the machine. He has already said goodbye to Melgar in the Peruvian league. He is selected for Peru (with Juan Reynoso) and, after Saturday’s match against Bolivia, he will travel to Mexico.#Last minute pic.twitter.com/DYnGKNRCWY — Fabrizio Dominguez (@FabrizioDC_) November 16, 2022

Sebastián Rodríguez, a 30-year-old Uruguayan, could reach Pumas, he is nicknamed “El Mago”, he wears the number 8 shirt in Emelec and plays in midfield as a midfielder. 🇺🇾 The foreigners who occupy that position in Pumas are Meritao and Caicedo, and on brief occasions Dani Alves. pic.twitter.com/qSxeVmEH7S — ROCK BEER AND PUMAS (@RockCervezaPuma) November 16, 2022

The Uruguayan midfielder has a contract valid until December 2024 and already knows Mexican soccer having defended the colors of the extinct Red Sharks.

It is expected that in the next few days #Lion 🇲🇽 come to the charge for the center of #Hurricane Lucas Merolla, the Mexican team today is speculating about the possible departure of William Tesillo, for the Globo he is one of the players TO SELL, they keep a promise to sell the player. pic.twitter.com/1aNyR4xARg — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 14, 2022

According to the journalist Nahuel FerreiraLa Fiera will go for the Argentine from Athletic Hurricanewho is one of the most valued in the country.