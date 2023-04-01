She failed to defeat that monster, Roberta’s courage and smile will live forever in the hearts of those who loved her

Roberta she didn’t make it, that bad evil was stronger than her. The photo of her had spread on the web last October, the girl had graduated from the hospital, while she was undergoing treatment for a tumor.

He had taught everyone a very important lesson and today, her oncologist wanted to remember her for her splendid and wonderful person and for theimmense value that he left in their lives.

The heartbreaking words of Roberta’s oncologist

The bell of life has not rung for our dearest Roberta. No matter how much effort and commitment we can put into it, we don’t always manage to defeat the ‘monster’ and, the ‘monster’ can’t always be defeated: we are human.

The doctor recalled how Roberta has always fought like one true warrior, infecting the whole team with his will to live. She had managed to graduate while she was hospitalized and undergoing chemotherapy.

Never give up, never give up hope. Unfortunately, her condition was too serious and, despite her care, Roberta didn’t make it. She left us with a great emptiness inside her, but she taught us a great lesson: fight to the end, because it’s always worth it, for yourself and for those you love. Her story, her determination and her delicacy motivate us to take care of our patients even more carefully. To her loved ones, to her family goes all our condolences and affection. May the earth be light on you Roberta.

The news of Roberta’s disappearance broke the hearts of so many people, even those who didn’t know her, but who had read her story. How much girl left a very important lesson. Sometimes a ‘monster’ tries to bring us down, but we have to fight back. Stand up, fight, enjoy every single moment, until the end. Just like she did, always with the smile on the lips and this is how she will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved her.