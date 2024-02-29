













After almost 11 years of development, multiple changes, delays and reboots, Ubisoft released skull and bones. A title that promised to give us an unparalleled hacking experience, which we could also share with thousands of players around the world.. Stealing, looting and engaging in exciting sea combat.

Although there are cases of extensive developments that give good results, Unfortunately, this new title makes the chaos behind its creation very evident. The result is far from its promise and is an experience that feels both incomplete and tedious. Here we tell you why.

The takeaways from our Skull and Bones review

What is Skull and Bones about?

skull and bones He wastes no time on preambles and immediately throws us into a naval battle with endless forces. After our ship inevitably falls to the bullets of dozens of cannons, we take the role of a castaway who must climb to the top of the pirate world.

From there the whole game is about meeting different contacts who can provide us with different things for our ship. From blacksmiths to create our weapons, to carpenters to create new ships and of course those that allow us to customize the ships with different sails and decorations.

Source: Ubisoft

skull and bones It doesn't have a history as such. Outside of the first few hours, everything comes down to finding new characters to give us missions with which to increase our level of notoriety. In a way they make the players the ones who build their own story.

As the level of notoriety increases, options open up to build better weapons and stronger types of ships. However, the difference between these is not enough, so it practically becomes a question of the player's preferences and not so much of driving growth.

Prepare to spend most of the time on the boat

In skull and bones There is as much gameplay inside our ship as outside of it. However, the latter is only limited to going from one place to another to accept the characters' orders. Don't expect to engage in sword duels with other players or explore countless islands in search of resources.

Most of the time you'll be on the boat, which honestly feels like the most worked out aspect. Since managing it can be quite complex, Well, you must take into account the speed of the wind, the energy of your rowers and the extension of your sails to move easily.

Source: Ubisoft.

Obviously it is also the main component of combat in skull and bones. Those who played Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag will find the experience to be quite similar. Depending on what part of the ship you aim from is the weapon you use. For example, on the sides you can fire the rows of cannons, while in front are the small stone cannons, less powerful but that help with fleeing rivals. Of course there are several artillery options.

You must keep an eye on your resources, as ammunition is not infinite. You also have repair kits with which you can recover the ship's health on your trips. So you'll need to resupply well before heading out on your next expedition.

Combat with other ships becomes fun in skull and bones and the most important thing is that it responds very well. Plus, it's pretty easy to learn. so it won't be long before you want to become the terror of the rest of the players.

Outside of combat, Skull and Bones feels like a fairly repetitive and incomplete experience

Throughout the map skull and bones There are islands and shipwrecks where we can collect various resources. However, this collection is reduced to simple rhythm mini-games that you will repeat over and over again. Practically only the icons change but they all involve pressing a button at the right time to collect as much as you can of certain resources.

Although there are various characters who give us quests, to-do boards and even treasure maps, almost everything is the same. Go to such and such place and collect such and such thing or eliminate this enemy. All in order to get more money and resources to continue improving your ship. Obviously this is a cycle designed to keep players 'hooked', since let's remember that it is a game as a service.

Source: Ubisoft

Something that saves a little skull and bones of monotony is the presence of other players. While you sail the seas you can find other users in mere exploration. Each person may go their own way or both may engage in a battle to snatch resources.. Of course they also have the option of sailing together and making a small flotilla of death.

Even in company, it's quite difficult to find something fun to do other than blowing other ships to pieces. All other activities are small mini-games. Even boarding rival ships is a very wasted opportunity, since you only receive a small movie and already select the resources you will keep.

In general there are an excess of menus and black screens to do many of the activities.s. Not to mention that the same animations of blacksmiths or carpenters working are repeated over and over again. It doesn't feel like the 10 years it was in development.

Graphically there is not much to rescue either.

Since we are talking about repeated animations, I must say that in terms of graphics there is not much to rescue either. Both the ships and the NPCs look like they belong to the last generation of consoles. Especially in the conversation scenes where they seem quite plastic and lifeless.

Source: Ubisoft.

Even our own character skull and bones It doesn't have any special animations. The few sections where we can use it feel like it's just an ethereal being floating around. In addition, the places are full of invisible walls when we walk.

Should you give Skull and Bones a chance?

skull and bones You might like it if you're a fan of ship-to-ship combat, because that's pretty much all it has to offer.. Without an interesting story to keep you going or an entertaining cycle of side activities, it's very easy to get bored of this title just a few hours after starting it.

Source: Ubisoft.

It has some redeemable elements such as its combat and ship customization. However, for a price of $70 you would expect a much more complete experience. While what we have here is a curious phenomenon, as it feels like a rushed game despite having been in Ubisoft's ovens for more than 10 years. Unless you are a big lover of the pirate theme, it is best to look for the bandit life elsewhere. If you give it a try, don't forget to share your opinion on our Discord.

We played Skull and Bones on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Ubisoft representative in the region.

