President of the group Tortura Nunca Mais criticizes the head of the Executive's speech about 1964 and recalls the arrest of the PT member by the dictatorship

Lawyer Ariel de Castro Alves, Honorary President of the group “Tortura Nunca Mais” – one of the 150 signatories of the manifesto critical of the president’s statements Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 1964 coup – said that the chief executive must “remember your union career” and his own opposition to the military regime (1964 – 1988). Lula was arrested by the dictatorship in 1980.

Ariel declared to Power360 that, contrary to Lula's speech, the country must remember the date so that attacks against democracy are not repeated. The approach, according to him, includes punishing “new coup attempt planned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and by some high-ranking military personnel”.

In an interview with the channel “TV network!”, on Tuesday night (27.Feb), the President of the Republic said he remembered the date “with peace of mind”, as he would be more concerned about the extremist acts of January 8, 2023. He also stated that he did not want to “dwell on the past”.

Subsequently, the speech was considered “mistaken” to the “Brazil Coalition for Memory, Truth, Justice, Reparation and Democracy”, who, in a note, said that “Talking about 64 is not dwelling on the past, it is discussing the future”. The entity represents organizations such as ABI (Brazilian Press Association) and the Vladimir Herzog Institute.

Bolsonaro, advisors, former ministers and members of the PL (Liberal Party) are being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) in the Tempus Veritatis operation for participating in an alleged coup attempt so that Lula would not assume the presidency at the end of 2022.

In addition to the current investigations, the president's speech also conflicts with his own history, according to the activist, who demands that the president fulfill campaign promises such as the creation of a Commission for political dead and missing people to investigate crimes committed by the military regime .

“President Lula needs to remember that his trade union and political career, which boosted his rise to the presidency of the Republic, began in the face of the Military Dictatorship, when he was unjustly arrested by the Military Regime”, he stated.

Lula was arrested on April 19, 1980 for having promoted a strike by metalworkers in ABC São Paulo, when he was president of the union at the time. He was framed under the National Security Law, and was detained for 31 days.

“The electoral project that elected him in the last elections was a commitment to democracy and a repudiation of coups and dictatorships. He now needs to fulfill his commitments to the social sectors, defending human rights and democracy”.