Huawei Matepad 11.5 you certainly know it, it is one of the latest efforts of the company from which it takes its name and after having talked to you about the P60 Pro, I couldn’t help but tell you my impressions on the matter to this interesting tablet that you can find here!

Unboxing and features

I want to say it right away, we have it in our hands an excellent devicebut before talking to you about the quality of this Huawei Matepad 11.5, I would like to bring you the contents of the package:

1×Tablet

1 × Power Adapter

1 × Type-C Cable

1 × Quick Start Guide

1 × Warranty Card

In short, everything you would expect when purchasing.

But let’s now come to data sheetmuch more interesting:

Display : 11.5 inches with 2200 × 1440 resolution, 229 PPI. 16.7 million colors, sRGB TFT LCD (IPS), up to 120 Hz refresh rate

: 11.5 inches with 2200 × 1440 resolution, 229 PPI. 16.7 million colors, sRGB TFT LCD (IPS), up to 120 Hz refresh rate Touch screen : Multi-touch, with up to 10 points of contact when touching

: Multi-touch, with up to 10 points of contact when touching Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU:1 × Cortex-A71[email protected] GHz + 3 × [email protected] GHz + 4 × [email protected] GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU:1 × Cortex-A71[email protected] GHz + 3 × [email protected] GHz + 4 × [email protected] GHz GPU : Adreno 644

: Adreno 644 Operating system : HarmonyOS 3.1

: HarmonyOS 3.1 Memory : ROM 128GB, RAM: 6GB

: ROM 128GB, RAM: 6GB Room : 13 MP rear camera (f/1.8 aperture, AF) with 4208 × 3120 pixel resolution. 8 MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture, AF, fixed focal length) with 3264 × 2448 pixel resolution

: 13 MP rear camera (f/1.8 aperture, AF) with 4208 × 3120 pixel resolution. 8 MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture, AF, fixed focal length) with 3264 × 2448 pixel resolution Drums :7700 mAh

:7700 mAh Connectivity: Wi-Fi, WLAN frequency 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.2

Having said that I want to specify right now that together with the tablet, Huawei has also provided us the cover with dedicated keyboard, but not the pen, so unfortunately I won’t be able to tell you how the tablet performs for taking notes. The fact is that this Huawei Matepad 11.5 has me immediately captivated visually: the idea of ​​a premium, solid and reliable product is felt from the first seconds you hold it in your hand. This is also thanks to the aluminum that it was decided to invest in as the case material.

We also have 85% of screen surface, which isn’t bad and reduces the bezels a lot! The weight, however, is in line with the market, we have better situations, but also much worse situations. Specifically here we find approximately 499g which translated into daily use, is not bad. You have to take into account that I usually use it with the keyboard and cover when I carry it around, so the weight is even greater.

Huawei Matepad 11.5, a tablet with many qualities!

A tablet nowadays can cover an infinite number of different tasks: there are those who use it to watch TV series comfortably in bed, those to take notes at school, those to play games and those to enjoy the web with a larger screen than a normal phone and greater convenience than a laptop. The secret to a successful product is to combine all these cases and satisfy different users. Let’s face it, Huawei Matepad 11.5 it succeeds with some limitations!

Let’s start from display that in my opinion it has nothing to envy of the competition: bright and above all with colors that more or less reflect what you expect, and by changing the dedicated settings a little you get an even better effect. THE 120Hz then they make themselves heard, making everything very much more fluid and dynamic (subject to greater battery consumption). However, I have to be honest and tell you that one thing didn’t convince me very much: using the Huawei Matepad 11.5 in the sun. Of course, if we want it can be a subtlety, but in conditions of strong light the reflection combined with the sun could cause some difficulty in general visibility. With that out of the equation, the display passes with good marks.

Ok but what about performance?

With a toy like this, it’s difficult to resist giving up a few whims and dedicating yourself to tasks that are much more demanding in terms of resources. I remind you that Huawei Matepad 11.5 mounts 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This translates to speed and reliability in all daily operations, so you can abandon fears and uncertainties if you intend to perhaps keep multiple apps active at the same time and so on.

If you wanted instead play, here the situation gets a little complicated! We have a Adreno 644 which is a mid-range component, so given the high resolution of the display it acts a bit tantrum in certain situations. For better or worse you will be able to run games of all types, but for the more demanding ones such as PUGB for example going above 60FPS is not at all conceivable if not by reducing the graphic settings to a minimum. However, we are talking about 30/35 FPS which is not bad, given that it is a tablet, but obviously it is right to report it to you. If, however, you usually enjoy less demanding products, then you can easily exceed 60FPS! We could certainly have dared a little more, but we probably preferred not to increase the price too much and that’s understandable.

Playing around with the product, I also got to stay pleasantly impressed by the speakerscapable of releasing excellent sound for the product range we are talking about.

What about Google services?

Unfortunately here I have to reiterate what was stated in the Huawei P60 Pro review and that is that Google services are not essential, but provided you make some sacrifices. Let’s go in order, however: also in this case Huawei Matepad 11.5 comes out with AppGallery combined with Petal Search. These two tools are essential and allow you to do without the PlayStore without major problems.

Inside the AppGallery you can count on a catalog of apps almost equal to that of the PlayStore and the secret is simple: where there is no internal feedback within the Store, Petal Search uses external sites like Apkpure to make the apps available (obviously warning you of the risks you run when downloading apks from external systems). As I have already stated in the previous review, the system it works properly and honestly I didn’t feel the need for the PlayStore at all during my use of Huawei Matepad 11.5.

However, we have two big problems that could also kill part of the typical productivity of a tablet: the first is that you will not be able to use Google apps such as Drive, Gmail, Docs and so on. The only way will be to use the web interface, which is not exactly the most convenient.

The second problem, which is also the most difficult one, is GMS, namely Google Mobile Services. Many apps are dependent on these services and this generates background operating problems with Huawei Matepad 11.5. An example is Telegram, where once the tablet is blocked you will no longer receive notifications unless I reopen the app. If this defect becomes discouraging for a phone, it is much less annoying for a tablet, where in any case it is preferred for use in other cases. However, notifications remain a big problem with this Huawei Matepad 11.5 which I hope Huawei can resolve as soon as possible!

Huawei battery

Huawei adopts a very stringent battery saving system and this helps all the company’s products to achieve considerable autonomy. This Huawei Matepad 11.5 is also no exception, although in my opinion it could do much better. I noticed an interesting battery consumption, nothing excessive, it works easily arrive at 13 hours no big problems, but in my opinion we could have done better in terms of optimization. Nothing to criticize about the fast charging however: 7,700 mAh in about 2 and a half hours, with the 18 Watt charger included in the package. Not bad right?

Comfortable keyboard, but…

Huawei Matepad 11.5 boasts a magnetic keyboard with cover. Thanks to it it will be possible to turn the tablet into a sort of laptop and be able to take notes in comfort. Convenience yes, but without exaggerating the layout is narrow and the inclination of the cover is not adjustable. As I am used to dealing with a Surface, I find the impossibility of adjusting the inclination of the cover flap a major disadvantage which almost eliminates the ability to use the product by placing it on the lap.

However, the keyboard presents good feedback and in a university environment it could make a differencealthough I am convinced that using the nib would prove to be the best choice, as I told you in this review!