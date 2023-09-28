KTM down

The brilliant KTM seen between spring and summer it has gradually lost its luster and the lack of presence on the podium in the last three races is a clear sign of a performance drop undeniable by the Austrian brand. Also Brad Binder suffered this negative trend and evidently lost ground in the world rankings, despite maintaining fourth place, but seeing Marco Bezzecchi’s third place slip away with 56 points.

However, the South African can look back with pride on what he did in Japan – the next stage of the MotoGP – in 2022, when he finished the race second, 3.4 seconds behind the winner Jack Miller, his current teammate in the Austrian team.

Binder’s words at the press conference

“The comebacks in India? The weekend was busy for us. I liked the track, but I wasn’t able to get directly into Q2 and qualifying didn’t go well, as I started 13th. But if you can recover starting from the back like this, it’s not bad.

Motegi? We have certainly made a big step forward compared to 2022, and we already did well last year in Japan. We will try to get back on the podium and fight for the victory.



New chassis? Yes, there is this chassis already tested at Misano. The first answer was better rear grip, the bike’s weak point at the beginning of the year. This area we tried to solve it. We’ll try it tomorrow.

2024 calendar? Honestly I live in Andorra and not South Africa, I’m never at home. Running more is no big deal.”

