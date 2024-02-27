After homicide shooting at the Morena candidatesMiguel Ángel Zavala, and National Action Party (PAN), Armando Pérez Luna, to the Maravatio presidency, Their loved ones remain silent for fear of reprisals. while their deaths have generated divided opinions among political actors, including the governor of MichoacanAlfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who stated in a press conference that some candidates for popularly elected positions request the permission of “bad” to benefit in the elections and end “kidnapped”.

“To those who aspire to elected positions, do not search, because then it is vox populli, which to win a choicewhich is false, is that you have to ask permission from some bad guybecause they end up kidnapped”asserted Ramírez Bedolla.

Ramírez Bedolla's statement was not well received by the victims' relatives, who considered that these words criminalized their loved ones, but They preferred not to speak to the press for fear of reprisals.

The one who did come out to give his opinion on the subject was the general secretary of the BREAD state, Javier Estrada Cárdenas, and said that the first concerned because the organized crime influencing the candidacies should be precisely the governor, instead of “criminalize the two victims”said.

“I think the governor's statements are unfortunate, because we would be understanding that he is even trying to criminalize to the deceased, when we must seek to establish the rule of law and inhibit the presence of the organized crime in all the daily activities of society”he pointed out.

FGE Michoacán guards the funeral of the murdered candidate in Maravatío, Michoacán. Photo: DEBATE/ Konrado Álvarez

For his part, Ignacio Hurtado Gómez, president advisor of the Electoral Institute of Michoacánlamented the insecurity scenario in Maravatio and requested coordination between the various political forces, the electoral bodies and the three levels of government, to guarantee a contest free of acts of violence.

Armando Pérez Luna, candidate to be the standard bearer of the opposition National Action Party (PAN) for the municipal presidency of Maravatío.

While this panorama is generated politically, socially there is a Maravatio desert, in which the loved ones of the two victims They fear, cry, remain silent and long for justice. And on the other hand, the rest of the mayoral candidates also see their dreams of governing their municipalities in danger, since they do not want someone to become take their lives with lead .

Miguel Ángel Zavala aspired to obtain the candidacy for the mayor of Maravatío for the Morena party.

There, in the eastern region of the state, two criminal groups are fighting for control: the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and Group to this reporter anonymous police and military sources, who now seek to pacify said municipality. With exclusive information from Konrado Álvarez.

