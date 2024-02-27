Carlson: Biden sent Johnson to Kyiv to disrupt agreements with the Russian Federation in Istanbul

American journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview with blogger Lex Friedman accused US President Joe Biden and his administration that they sent then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kyiv to disrupt agreements with Russia in Istanbul.

According to him, the politician should have stopped the leader of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and told him: “You cannot come to any agreement with Russia.”

Carlson emphasized that such a decision did not lead to a victory for Ukraine, but to many problems and victims. He called such steps a “moral crime.”

In November 2023, the head of the faction of the Ukrainian Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that it was Johnson who thwarted the peace agreements between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in the spring of 2022. According to him, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian and Ukrainian sides were close to signing a peace agreement, but the former British Prime Minister dissuaded the Ukrainians, adding that “let’s just fight.”