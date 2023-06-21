The Lombards, fresh from promotion to Serie B, have not found the stadium. Only this morning will it be understood whether the clubs have met the midnight deadline. In C outside Siena: green light on arrival for Atalanta U23

One hell of a day. Between Serie B and Serie C for several clubs it was a race against time to submit applications for membership in the next championship. The deadline was midnight and it’s peremptory, you can’t go beyond that. And it is not excluded that some duly submitted applications hide some nasty surprises that only Covisoc will be able to discover in its analyzes, to then report (by the 30th) the opinions to the FIGC.

The most sensational news concerns Lecco, which risks having to give up the B found after 50 years due to the stadium problem: the only viable solution was that of Padua (!), but the prefecture would not have given the ok. Lega B closed its offices at 21 and this morning will find out if the pec arrived in time. No exceptions are allowed. It’s true that the promotion only arrived on Sunday and therefore with two days to spare it was very difficult to find a solution, but the club should have thought about it in advance, perhaps once they passed the semi-final. So that’s a real shocker. Terrible. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia-Bezzecchi: Ducati party in Assen! And Fabio is wrong ...

Even Reggina kept everyone in suspense, at the height of a tormented season which should have ended with the sale of the club. But that remains to be seen, because enrollment is at risk. The club presented the required documentation to Lega B, from the surety to the last card, that of the absence of debts to other clubs. However, at 10 pm on the FIGC portal there were no transfers to the players in the last three months (almost 4 million) and also the payments (about 3 million) of the 5 months of INPS and 4 of Irpef in 2023 (those that had led to the -5). For the latter, a deadline of June 30 was agreed with the Court, a date also established for the famous 757 thousand euros of the restructuring plan, guaranteed by surety but (apparently) not paid pending the 30. The risk is that the yet another dispute, because the deadline is peremptory. But this morning, when the FIGC opens its offices, if it doesn’t find the transfers made by midnight uploaded to the portal, it will be the end. See also Claudia, spectacular B-side. Lady Acerbi show off her sensual curves

Interested spectators of this affair are – in order – Brescia and Perugia. In case of rejection of the two teams, they would be readmitted to B. If only one is skipped, the place goes to Brescia which, after the complaints of the past few days, has applied to join both C (where it is relegated) and B. E it is not excluded that today he will not ask for access to the documents to verify the regularity of the applications presented. But even Perugia won’t stand by and is ready to make the necessary checks.

The first certainty was the renunciation of Pordenone, with a request to the FIGC to restart from the D (in the meantime the Court has granted 60 days to present a repayment plan of 2 million and avoid bankruptcy): to replace him there will be the readmission of Mantova , best of the relegated. Yet another crash for Siena, who until the last moment looked for a solution to their serious problems. The application was presented shortly after 21, but incomplete (no salaries) and will therefore be rejected, freeing up the place at Atalanta U23. There shouldn’t be other cases, even if some doubts remain. In fact, on at least a couple of questions there would be some unknown factors, linked to the sureties. Needless to name names, you just have to wait for Covisoc. But history teaches that surprises are not excluded. See also Daniel Passarella: concern about the state of health of the two-time world champion

June 21, 2023 (change June 21, 2023 | 01:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Registrations #decisive #hours #Lecco #risks #exclusion #Reggina #transfers #missing