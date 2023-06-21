Colombia beat Germany, but did not escape the memes

Colombia beat Germany on Tuesday 2-0 down in a friendly match in which they were clearly the better team throughout the ninety minutes, generating more arrivals and keeping the Germans’ attacking efforts under control.

The two goals, scored by Luis Diaz and by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from penalties, they arrived in the second half but in the first part Colombia had more arrivals and the team was well behind so that Germany, despite having certain advantages in terms of ball possession, failed to create dangerous situations.

The first two arrivals were missed, a slightly deflected header from Yerry Mina in the 14th minute against Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s center and another from Rafael Borré in the 22nd that the German goalkeeper stopped Marc Andre ter Stegen.

