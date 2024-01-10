EIt's slowly getting the impression that nothing is working in Germany anymore. That's not fair. For example, the S-Bahn around Frankfurt has gained the 100% trust of a student. His name is irrelevant here, and one can assume that he represents many commuters. Whenever he has to go to the university for an exam, he takes the car. To one hundred percent. Because he has been driving the S-Bahn for four years. She hasn't managed to be 100 percent unpunctual yet, but she's working on it. And is well on its way. In order to achieve this goal, the transport association obviously needs more money.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

Who wouldn't need that? That's why he regularly increases the fare. Which is only logical, because cities want to get rid of cars and increase parking fees if they don't even eliminate parking spaces and lanes. Because people should switch to public transport. Or on the bike. Which is fine, just maybe not when it's minus 5 degrees or when crates of drinks have to be brought in or you live outside of the overpriced metropolitan area. Or when the railway staff goes on strike. Because it is dissatisfied. With what actually?

Of the last 12 ICE trips, 12 were late

It can't be the performance, it's worth every cent. It even seems that the large train is already a step ahead of the small S-Bahn on the way to complete reliability. Of the last 12 trips on the ICE, 12 trips arrived late. The level needs to be maintained. It's Tuesday, the day before the big strike, and no trains are supposed to run from Wednesday to Friday. Which poses the risk of increasing the punctuality rate to one hundred percent. The booked ICE is scheduled to leave the main train station in Frankfurt at 12:53 p.m., destination Munich main station. Simpler minds consider this to be a solvable task in 2024 in a leading industrial country.

11.20 a.m.: The train app reports that the train will be 70 minutes late. At 11.53 a.m., according to the app, the one in front of it was on time, but unfortunately it can no longer be reached. There is the option of choosing a connection with a change in Stuttgart, 16 minutes transfer time, which is too short for the rail professional, probably cowardly, but taking the train makes you wise. An ICE from Frankfurt Airport appears in the timetable, its scheduled departure is probably coincidentally at 11:53 a.m., luckily it is an hour late.

Those wishing to travel can be taken to the good train in the bad car; the parking garage costs 6 euros, after all, and is for a charitable cause. Arrival at the airport's long-distance train station at 12:30 p.m., the app reports a previously unannounced train to Munich on platform 4 at 12:34 p.m. With suitcases and momentum down to platform 4, the display shows 12.34 p.m. And reverse carriage order. In a hurry from G to A. 12.40 p.m., the ICE is not there. 12.45 p.m., the ICE is not there. 12.50 p.m., the ICE disappears from the scoreboard.







Blocked routes, construction work, track repairs

Trains are called from the loudspeaker, many trains, not ours. The others, everyone else, are late. 25 minutes, 60 minutes, 70 minutes. Blocked route. Construction work. Repairs to the track. We apologize for the inconvenience. We apologize for any inconvenience, it sounds across the platform.

On the neighboring track the ICE is shown at 11:53 a.m., now scheduled for 1:03 p.m. According to the app, our original train is now leaving from the main station. In one minute. Is he really standing there? No idea. Of course the reserved seat is gone, it doesn't matter, you become frugal, a trolley would be enough. The customer is a rail bonus premium customer, a senator on rails, so to speak. That's why there's an upgrade to 1st class today. 1 p.m., a train to Munich departs that is 70 minutes late as promised. Reverse carriage order. Sprinting along the Sprinter from A to G. 1:03 p.m., the train leaves the long-distance station at Frankfurt Airport on time, seventy minutes late.

Two hours later the app reports that our original train, which did run at some point, only got as far as Nuremberg. Also a beautiful city. So the train drivers are on strike on Wednesday. The railway board gets a bonus because it increased the quota of women. And the Federal Minister of Transport, is he actually still in office? Sitting in the Hofbräuhaus, the thought comes to mind that they all don't have to go on strike, collect, or maneuver, but rather step back, and not just from the edge of the platform. But then the angel Aloisius appears, exults “Luja! Sacklcementhallelujah, luja, I say – Mei Liaber: Luja!!”, and the Hessian feels in heaven, and he sets himself a measure, and no a measure, and no oane… and there he sits called no. Am On Saturday there will be another train back to Frankfurt. To one hundred percent. Probably. Sometime.