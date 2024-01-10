The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for various models of Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. The reported discount varies depending on the device, but the best promotion is that of the 4K Max model. You can find the products at this address or via the boxes below.
Here are the 4K models.
We close with the Cube.
The various models now on offer are not al historic low, with the exclusion of 4K Max. In any case, these are valid discounts for those interested in an immediate purchase and who do not have time to wait for a further price drop, which could take months. All models are sold and shipped by Amazon.
The differences between Fire TV models
The various models differ in various points of view. The models 4K, 4K Max and Cube support 4K for example, while Stick and Stick Lite stop at 1080p. The first three also support Dolby Vision. As for audio, Dolby Atmos is supported by all models via Lite.
The storage space is 8 GB for the Stick Lite, Stick and Stick 4K, while it is 16 GB for the other two models. RAM is 2GB for 4K, 4K Max and Cube. Only Cube allows wired connection to the internet, voice controls with Alexa and the possibility of connecting the device directly to decoders, consoles, webcams and more.
