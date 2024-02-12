If you consume or think about starting your diet with organic foodit is important to know how to identify it.

Organic foods are plant, animal products or their derivatives, which They are produced with natural substances and without using pesticides or artificial fertilizers among other chemicals, says the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To identify the organic foods the Consumer Magazine Profeco points out that they must have a seal that guarantees it.

This seal indicates that the product is free of genetically modified organisms and also, that 95% of ingredients are produced organically.

This distinction is obtained through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) through the National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Service (SENASICA) and its list of certifying organizations.