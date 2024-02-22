













PlayStation VR 2 announces support for other PC games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









'We're excited to announce that we're testing PlayStation VR 2's ability to let players access other PC games. This way they will be able to have variety beyond the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5. We hope this support will be available this 2024, stay tuned for more updates'. It is read on the blog.

The viewer has been on the market since February 2023 with a relatively good wave of titles. However, the offer of games for it has not grown steadily throughout this year. Opening the possibilities to PC games could be quite beneficial.

We recommend you: PlayStation could launch a PS5 Pro this year according to analysts

Especially when one of the most criticized points of PSVR 2 is its dependence on the PlayStation 5this could open up the odds quite a bit. We hope that Sony gets to work and this support is available as soon as possible.

What do I need to play with PlayStation VR 2?

The first thing you need if you want to play with a PlayStation VR 2 is to have a PS5 console. Since it is necessary to connect both for their operation. Once you have this, and buy the headset, you can immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality. Although of course you will need games.

Source: PlayStation

Fortunately there is a small catalog of interesting games available for use on PSVR 2. Among them Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Moss: Book IIas well as VR versions of Resident Evil: Villageto name a few. With the eventual arrival of other PC games, it may be time to buy one if you don't already have one.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)