The match between Envigado and América de Cali, played on February 18, continues to raise eyebrows after the referee errors that affected the final score.

Neither the central referee, Ferney Trujillo, from Casanare, nor those in charge of the VAR, Heider Castro, from Cesar, and Mauricio Mercado, from Sucre, considered a strong tackle by Felipe Jaramillo, from the local team, on Yojan Garcés, from the visitor, as a penalty.

On the other hand, Trujillo, after calling the VAR and reviewing the action on the screen, sanctioned as a maximum penalty a controversial play due to an alleged foul by Luis Paz against Santiago Noreña.

A source from the Arbitration Commission told EL TIEMPO last Monday that Castro and Mercado were going to be separated from the panel. “The decision will be public and a statement will be issued,” said the source, who was asked what the reason for the dismissal is. To which he replied: “Because they were incompetent.”

However, after the Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday in Bogotá, attended by the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurón, and the president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, the decision regarding Castro and Mercado is totally different.

A source from the FCF consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that with the members of the arbitration group “Their alleged errors were analyzed and corrections were projected for the future.”

“The Arbitration Commission, according to its internal regulations, has total power to designate or marginalize, when it deems appropriate, any official arbitrator. The only connection that the arbitrators have with the respective Commission is through the service they provide and only when they are appointed,” the source explained.

“As a general rule, theThe Commission should never make public statements about the disciplinary measures that must be applied with the total removal of an arbitrator from its official panel. They just stop designating it and that's it. He does not have to give any explanation of that to the respective referee,” he added.

The appointments are made by the Arbitration Commission and the Technical Commission, headed by the former international judge. Imer Machado.

What are the Patriotas complaints about?

The meeting also analyzed the complaints made by the president of Patriotas, César Guzmán, about possible match-fixing of his team in the first dates of the current tournament.

“None of those who spoke about it presented documentary evidence with which decisions can be made. It was agreed to delve much deeper before making a statement, precisely to avoid possible legal confrontations in the absence of conclusive evidence,” the source insisted.

