The PlayStation statement was written by Jim Ryan. In it, they indicate that they had to make the difficult decision to let 8% of their workforce go before the changes happening within the video game industry.. He also shared the path to follow for his studies in different markets.

In the United States, their employees will simply be laid off starting today. In the United Kingdom, the dissolution of its London studio was proposed, in addition to a considerable reduction in Firesprite employees. While in Japan a career program will be offered to help those affected find new jobs.

Jim Ryan ends the PlayStation statement by assuring that these are difficult times, both for those who stay and for those who leave. Although he assured that these layoffs are not a sign of weakness in the company, but rather it is about adapting to continue providing the best experiences in video games.. What do you think of this?

What else was revealed with this PlayStation news?

Obviously with so many people being laid off from PlayStation, some of the games they had in the pipeline were affected. According to Bloomberg, Firesprite canceled a game as a service that would be part of the saga Twisted Metal.

Source: Peacock

These cuts also affected several of the company's best-known studios such as Naughty Dog, Insomniac and Guerrilla Games. This last studio is said to also be working on a game as a service, but within the franchise. horizon. Are they backing out of their games-as-a-service plans?

