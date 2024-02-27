The hypothesis of a presence of Western troops in Ukraine, raised yesterday by President Macron at the summit convened in Paris, does not convince the Western allies. USA, EU, NATO, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Italy reject the idea. But Prime Minister Attal insists that “nothing can be ruled out in a war”. Contemptuous Moscow: for Lavrov, Macron should “use his head for more rational and safe thoughts for Europe”, while Medvedev speaks of “Macron's incontinence in speaking”. In this scenario, a direct conflict with NATO would be “inevitable”, the Kremlin says.

Moscow, meanwhile, has dealt another blow to its opponents. A Moscow court has sentenced Oleg Orlov (70), a Russian dissident and co-president of the human rights group Memorial and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, to two and a half years in prison on charges of discrediting the the Russian army publishing a critical article dictated by its “hostility against traditional Russian spiritual, moral and patriotic values”.

A few days after Navalny's death, there is still discussion about his funeral. His spokeswoman reports that the majority of private and public funeral agencies, commercial premises and funeral halls do not want to provide spaces for funerals. The Kremlin spokesperson warns that there will be legal consequences for those who participate in demonstrations in support of the Russian opponent who has been silenced forever. In Moscow Vasily Dubkov, one of Navalny's lawyers who had helped his mother recover her body, was arrested and then released for “disturbing public order”. On the Ukrainian front, President Volodymyr Zelensky, seeking new support, flew to Saudi Arabia to “continue regular dialogue with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.” New collaborations and the peace formula proposed by Ukraine are on the table.

