The hypothesis of a presence of Western troops in Ukraine, raised yesterday by President Macron at the summit convened in Paris, does not convince the Western allies. USA, EU, NATO, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Italy reject the idea. But Prime Minister Attal insists that “nothing can be ruled out in a war”. Contemptuous Moscow: for Lavrov, Macron should “use his head for more rational and safe thoughts for Europe”, while Medvedev speaks of “Macron's incontinence in speaking”. In this scenario, a direct conflict with NATO would be “inevitable”, the Kremlin says.
Moscow, meanwhile, has dealt another blow to its opponents. A Moscow court has sentenced Oleg Orlov (70), a Russian dissident and co-president of the human rights group Memorial and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, to two and a half years in prison on charges of discrediting the the Russian army publishing a critical article dictated by its “hostility against traditional Russian spiritual, moral and patriotic values”.
A few days after Navalny's death, there is still discussion about his funeral. His spokeswoman reports that the majority of private and public funeral agencies, commercial premises and funeral halls do not want to provide spaces for funerals. The Kremlin spokesperson warns that there will be legal consequences for those who participate in demonstrations in support of the Russian opponent who has been silenced forever. In Moscow Vasily Dubkov, one of Navalny's lawyers who had helped his mother recover her body, was arrested and then released for “disturbing public order”. On the Ukrainian front, President Volodymyr Zelensky, seeking new support, flew to Saudi Arabia to “continue regular dialogue with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.” New collaborations and the peace formula proposed by Ukraine are on the table.
To know more:
– That dangerous drift towards the Third World War
– Macron remains alone: from Washington to Berlin the allies reject the idea of troops in Kiev
Kiev, “in Avdiivka rotation of a brigade after two years”. After hard fighting “we leave with our heads held high”
The 110th Ukrainian 'Marko Bezruchko' mechanized brigade, which defends the Avdiivka area, currently the hottest point on the Donbass front, has seen its first change of men in two years of war: this was reported by Ukrinform, which cites military sources. “We're going on holiday. We're leaving with our heads held high. After two years of combat, finally a rotation! In the meantime we will regain our strength to return to fighting the enemy. We wish resistance to the units that replaced us and to take as many 'ogres' as possible “, says a note from the same brigade, referring in the last sentence to the derogatory term with which Ukrainian soldiers call Russian soldiers. “Without your help, it would have been much more difficult for us to keep the Muscovite horde at bay. Your help is priceless,” the Ukrinform quote reads again.
Kiev, “Russian drone attack on Odessa, explosions”. 13 drones over Ukraine in the evening, 11 shot down
Explosions are heard in the Ukrainian coastal city of Odessa, the target of an attack by Iranian-made Russian Shahed kamikaze drones, RBC-Ukraine writes, citing the Ukrainian armed forces. The attack, writes the broadcaster's website, was declared “rejected” at 11.09pm local time (11.09pm in Italy). It is not clear for now whether there are victims or damage. Ukrainian RBC also writes that so far in the evening, 13 Shahed drones have been launched over Ukraine, 11 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses.
Zelensky in Tirana for a summit on Ukraine: today the summit with the countries of south-eastern Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived just before midnight in Tirana where he will participate in the 'Ukraine-Southeastern Europe' summit later today, organized by the Albanian and Ukrainian governments. “A crucial moment to promote bilateral ties and demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression,” Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani wrote on social media X, immediately after welcoming Zelensky at Mother Teresa airport in Tirana. Before the summit, Zelensky will have a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, with whom he will also sign the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.
Ukraine: Russian army shelling in Donetsk, 1 dead and 5 injured
The Russian army hit the community of Kurakhove, in the Donetsk region, with cannon fire, killing one person and wounding five others. The regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram, according to what was reported by Ukrinform. “On February 27, 2024, the enemy hit the urban territorial community of Kurakhove with cannons. A private enterprise was hit. A 32-year-old employee died from his wounds” and “three other men and two women from aged between 55 and 70 were hospitalized,” it is reported.
Kiev, “a civilian died in a Russian bombing in Kherson”
Russian forces continue to shell the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where one civilian – an 83-year-old woman – was killed in the village of Bilozerka. This was announced by the regional prosecutor's office, cited by Ukrinform, which is investigating the episode as a crime, in this case “premeditated murder”.
#RussiaUkraine #war #allies39 #Macron #NATO #troops #Kiev #Navalny39s #funeral #suspended #fear
Leave a Reply