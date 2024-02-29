Persona 3 Reload it's an excellent remake and the confirms it trailer with i press recognition international, which welcomed the game produced by Atlus with great enthusiasm and excellent ratings.
The fastest selling Atlus game ever, Persona 3 Reload managed to convince everyone thanks to the very solid foundations of the original work, the completely renewed graphics and many improvements also made to the gameplayadapted to today's standards.
Our review
In our review of Persona 3 Reload we could only confirm the extraordinary strengths of this production in terms of narration, characterization of the characters and artistic direction.
The changes we talked about they actually improved some aspects of the gameon all the fights, although there remain some doubts about some sections and the difficulty balance.
#Persona #Reload #trailer #press #recognition #confirms #quality #remake
