THE Måneskin are an Italian pop rock band, formed in Rome in 2016 and made up of four members. Damiano David is the voice of the group, Victoria De Angelis plays bass, Thomas Raggi on guitar and Ethan Torchio are on drums. Although the group is young, as are its members, its fame is now international. In 2021 the group won the Sanremo Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest. Today, however, it seems that a sensational turning point has taken place in the band: let's find out together what it is.

Måneskin

Victoria De Angelis she would be ready to leave her first solo project. The musician was born in Rome in 2000 and is of Danish origins. At 13 she formed her first musical band and while she attended high school, she met the guitarist Thomas Raggi. Victoria and Thomas, in 2016 they form the band dei Måneskin together with Damiano David and Ethan Press. The group began performing on the streets of the capital, before arriving at the talent show in 2017 X Factor. From there, the group grows more and more until reaching very high levels. They perform all over the world, including the Rolling Stones concert.

Over the last few hours, Victoria has published her first on her Instagram profile solo project. The image that accompanies the collection is very particular, a pair of pink panties with Victoria written on them. The hour-long production includes several songs. For some time now, Victoria has been organizing various DJ sets for events and ceremonies. Her passion for music led her to experiment with different fields. Furthermore, the passion for fashion transgressive, led her to become very famous among very young people.

Victoria's first mix tape called Victoria's treat, edited by De Angelis herself, is presented to the public accompanied by a photo. Marked dark make-up, black fur hat, combined with the bra. A total black look completed by Viking-style cuffs in leather and studded with studs. A style in line with the Victoria we all know on stage with Måneskin.