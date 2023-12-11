Minister was accompanied by the president of Incra; fire caused by a short circuit left 9 dead in Pará

The minister of MDA (Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming), Paulo Teixeiraand the president of the Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform), César Aldrighi, met this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) with families from the Terra e Liberdade camp in MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra), in Parauapebas, Pará. On Saturday (Dec 9), a fire caused by a short circuit in the electrical network hit the site and killed at least 9 people.

In your profile on social networksTeixeira stated that the ministry is committed “with specific land issues” region and said that meetings were held with the leaders and representatives of the mining company Vale, which “committed to analyzing the feasibility of making land available for agrarian reform purposes”.

According to the minister, Aldrighi was committed to inspecting areas that could be used for agrarian reform in the region. In addition to the announcement of the registration of families by Incra.

The minister said that he and the president of Incra went to take the families of the victims “the message of solidarity” of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Brazilian leader lamented on Sunday (Dec 10) the death of the 9 people in the camp.

In a statement, the MST stated that a company was installing internet in the camp and the antenna collided with the high-voltage power grid: “This electrical discharge caused a fire and entered people’s homes through the electricity network and the fence that divided the camp”, reported. Of the 9 victims, 6 are campers and 3 are internet company servers.

The movement stated this Monday (11.dec) that families organized in Terra e Liberdade “They even alerted the company's employees about the conditions under which they were carrying out the work and the advanced time to carry out this procedure, but the operators continued with the installation”.