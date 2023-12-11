The Spanish women's handball team qualified for the pre-Olympic tournaments that will be held next April thanks to the defeat of Croatia, which fell yesterday 23-22 against Hungary, in a match in which the Balkans managed to win until by six goals (11-17) in the second half. A result that certified Montenegro's presence in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, the factor that the Warriors needed to qualify for the pre-Olympic tournament after being eliminated from the World Championship.

More information

The Spanish team, which could not achieve direct qualification for the pre-Olympics after being eliminated from the World Cup after losing 29-21 to the Netherlands on Sunday, still had one last shot to play in the qualification tournaments for the Paris Games. thanks to the two extra places that correspond to Europe as the best continent in this World Cup. Two places that are awarded based on the results of the last European Championship, in which the Spanish team was ninth, but as the eight teams that preceded the Guerreras have achieved, with the exception of Slovenia, in this World Cup the direct place for the Games or the pre-Olympics, the Spanish team achieved one of the available tickets.

The three pre-Olympic tournaments will be held next April, in three venues yet to be determined, and will grant six places for the Paris Games, which will be for the first two finishers in each pre-Olympic tournament.

