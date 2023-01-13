BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reminds us that from today the highly anticipated is available in all stores ONE PIECE ODYSSEYthe new JRPG inspired by the events narrated by Eiichiro Oda, the best-selling manga of all time. This new adventure will see the crew of Luffy grappling with a mysterious power that will deprive them of their strength and that will invite them to relive the memories of some of the most memorable adventures of their past. We told you about it in ours ONE PIECE ODYSSEY review.

The title is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Let’s enjoy the launch trailer below.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – Launch Trailer

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY IS READY TO LEAVE ANCHOR! Milan, 13 January 2023 – ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is now available for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. After encountering a severe storm, the Straw Hat crew are shipwrecked on the unusual and legendary island of Waford with the now destroyed and nearly sunk Thousand Sunny. While exploring the island and its ancient ruins, the members of the crew meet Lim and Adio, two inhabitants of Waford. After being accidentally deprived of their strength by Lim’s mysterious power, a new and exciting adventure begins for them, with new characters and monsters created by Eiichiro Oda, as well as an original storyline interconnected with memories of their past adventures. In true RPG style, players will be able to control each member of the crew and use their unique abilities for exploration or combat. Our famous pirates will have to defeat their enemies with some classic turn-based combat with a variant, however, the Scramble Area Battle: this system allows you to move through multiple combat zones to choose your best strategy. Meanwhile, the Spectacular Sequence system will challenge players to take on some special battle conditions, rewarding them with more experience points upon completion. In addition, a free demo is available for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S which allows you to try the first few hours of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY. Players will also be able to transfer their save from the demo to the full game to continue the adventure where they left off. Experience a new and memorable adventure with ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, experiencing firsthand some key moments for any One Piece fan. For more information on ONE PIECE ODYSSEY and other Bandai Namco Europe titles, visit https://www.bandainamcoent.eufollow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoEUand join the conversation on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoEU.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment