Through Amazon it is now possible to do the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steelbook Edition pre-order in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions (One and Series X|S on the same disc). The price is €79.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

There exit date of the game is March 3, 2023. Pre-order is as always at a guaranteed minimum price. This means that if a discount is applied to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steelbook Edition by the time of shipment, this price reduction will be automatically applied to your order, without the need to redo the reservation or any other action.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steelbook Edition includes the game, a steelbook, and bonus DLC that includes two headdresses for the character, the Crown of Zhurong and the Crown of Gonggong. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a third-person action game set in the Three Kingdoms period of China. We will have at our disposal various weapons and even magical powers to defeat powerful enemies and bosses, in a structure inspired by souls-like.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

