The decision has been reached against Giovanni Padovani, the former footballer who killed Alessandra Matteuzzi on 20 September

The Court of Assizes of the Court of Bologna today expressed its opinion on the case of the death of Alessandra Matteuzzi, condemning her murderer, the former footballer Giovanni Padovani, with a life sentence. The judges recognized all the aggravating circumstances, from premeditation, to futile motives, to the emotional bond with the victim and stalking: The sentence was welcomed with satisfaction by the people close to the victim.

It was the evening of August 23, 2022 when one of the most brutal femicides in recent years occurred, that of Alessandra Matteuzzi. The woman was returning to her home in Bologna when she found herself in front of her ex, whom she had left and whom she had reported for stalking. A brief argument, then the shouting, then the attack. Extremely violent. Kicks, punches. Then Giovanni Padovani grabbed a hammer that he had brought with him and hit her until he took her life. Not satisfied, he also threw a wrought iron bench at the now lifeless body of her ex.

Immediately the 27-year-old was arrestedby the authorities alerted by the victim's sister, who had heard her heartbreaking screams from the phone, who immediately arrived on site.

Today, the Court of Assizes of the Court of Bologna issued its opinion judgmentcondemning Padovani to the penalty oflife sentence. The judges did not consider the request for a psychiatric evaluation presented by the defendant's lawyers. Instead, they underlined and considered all the aggravating. From premeditation, to futile motives, to the emotional bond he had with the victim and the stalking, for which, as mentioned, he had been reported.

Also present in the courtroom were mayor of Bologna and the representatives of some associations that have been formed civil party in the process. Obviously the people closest to Alessandra also attended the debate. Hers As hers sister for example, who couldn't contain herself and burst into desperate tears. Relief on his part. Relief for the justice that has been done, even if the inconsolable pain remains and will be there forever.