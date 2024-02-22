













NVIDIA launches new app for its drivers









The NVIDIA app It is for both gamers and content creators and simplifies the process of keeping your PC updated with the latest drivers that this company releases for its hardware on both desktops and laptops.

Now, this application is in its beta stage and is taking its respective steps to improve and make the NVIDIA control panel and GeForce Experience work in one place, a detail that you will surely be grateful for.

Likewise, a new controller also drops that is already suitable for the launch of the Nightigale game, which is an open-world survival PVE that features DLSS and Reflex technology.

Source: NVIDIA

An additional detail that the aforementioned application has is that from there you can install programs such as GeForce Now, Broadcast and Omniverse. Let's say that it is the control center of your GPU with which you can configure and optimize your video games without having to jump too far.

NVIDIA app: things you can already do

As we mentioned, the NVIDIA app is in its beta stage and has some very clear features. For example, we now have a redesigned in-game overlay to make it as convenient as possible for you to access your game recording.

You will also be able to monitor the performance of your graphics card and you will be able to place some game improvement filters, as well as AI-based filters for those who have GeForce RTX.

Technically the user experience is optimized and includes an optional login session to redeem packs and rewards, as well as new RTX features. For example, there is a filter that adds HDR to games that only have standard dynamic range.

Also the new driver comes with optimizations for the following titles:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Nightingale

Pacific Drive

skull and bones

What do you think of the presentation of the new NVIDIA app? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

