Russian forces threatened to shoot down a French surveillance plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea, a sign of Moscow's increasingly “aggressive” behavior as it struggles to advance its invasion of Ukraine, officials said Thursday. French defense forces.

“A Russian air traffic control system threatened to shoot down French planes in the Black Sea when we were in an international free zone in which we patrol,” declared French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu on RTL radio.

A French military spokesman, Col. Pierre Gaudillière, explained that Lecornu was referring to an incident in mid-November involving one of four giant Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, surveillance planes flying overhead. international waters in the Black Sea. Gaudillière described the incident as unprecedented for French pilots in that region.

“Through an exchange of words on the radio, he was threatened by the Russians,” said spokesman Gaudillière.

“It was a particularly aggressive radio exchange,” he added. “Its the first time”.

Two other officials said the exchange was in English and that Russian air traffic control assured its forces would “destroy” the French plane. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the classified details.

In his radio interview, Lecornu expressed that Russia is returning to a “particularly aggressive” stance, reminiscent of the behavior of the former Soviet Union during the Cold War.

“Russia's behavior in 2024 has no relation to what we saw in 2022 and, obviously, before the aggression in Ukraine,” said the minister. “It is explained by the fact that Russia has difficulties on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

French air force pilots regularly patrol NATO's eastern flank, part of the 31-nation military alliance's efforts to bolster its defenses since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Aboard a French air force AWACS flight off the Black Sea coast in January, one of the pilots told the AP that they seek to defuse any tension if they are intercepted by Russian aircraft, which he believes is rare.

FILE IMAGE: Crew members brief ground crew after a 10-hour mission aboard a French Air Force AWACS surveillance plane that flew from Air Base 702 in Avord, central France, to eastern France. Romania and back, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. ©AP/John Leicester

“Our orders are to be, let's say, passive,” the pilot maintained.

Flying at high altitude over the Black Sea coast, French AWACS use their powerful radars and other surveillance equipment to spy on the Crimean peninsula, taken from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in 2014. The flights can detect missile launches, aerial bombardments and other military activities in the Ukraine war.

At times, Russian pilots have made it clear that they do not like to be watched.

In 2022, a Russian fighter launched a missile near a British Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft flying in international airspace over the Black Sea, according to the British Government. In March 2023, the United States released a video showing a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone. The drone crashed in the Black Sea.

With AP

Adapted from its English original