Nurarihyon no Mago It currently has a re-release by Shuēisha, so you can start following it through the official online page. Now, I'll tell you everything you need to know about shonen.

Everything you need to know about Nurarihyon no Mago

What is Nurarihyon no Mago about?

Nurarihyon no Mago follows the story of Rikuo Nura who is the only son of the Nura Clan and it is intended that he inherit his leadership – which is extremely important because he guides different congregations.

It should be noted that the story is about a Clan of youkais, so in itself, the leader must look after the needs and protection of the youkai; However, the protagonist has problems with it…

Rikuo would have to inherit third place, after the death of his father who was one of the most important symbols for society. However, there is resistance from other wings of the clan, and this is due to various factors that do go against the boy. Beginning with the fact that he is only one quarter youkai.

His grandfather has an unexpected story with a woman and thus, his son – Rikuo's father – is born half human and half youkai. Again, due to complicated circumstances, the heir will have a child with another human and in this way our protagonist has even more diluted blood. He alone possesses a quarter of youkai blood, despite this, his power is enormous – when he accepts it and transforms -.

Despite this, the grandfather – who had to return to be the head of the Clan after the death of his son – fully trusts in his grandson's abilities and is not willing to give up leadership to someone other than him.

Source: Studio DEEN

Nurarihyon no Mago It is a story that adapts from the Pandemonium parade to the battles in the underworld. Aside from a mess that seems naive but could be extremely relevant, yes, it's about love.

Nurarihyon no Mago – Romance and its implications

Our young protagonist has a mess in his heart, he greatly appreciates Yuki Ona who is part of his personal escort, in addition, he has a very deep history with her, however, he is especially interested in a girl who is his friend and classmate. ; and that furthermore, she is a human.

The “decision” that the boy makes, because both seem to have romantic feelings for him, could directly affect the course of the story, since the new heir could have an eighth of youkai blood or have at least half again. of “purity”.

It should be noted that many messes of Nurarihyon no Mago They come from the romantic issues that generate a scenario full of tribulations that impact the lives of the youkai.

Source: Studio DEEN

Manga Plus describes the series as follows:

“The blood of the Nurarihyon, supreme general of the yokai, runs through the veins of Rikuo Nura. His dream was to become the leader of the supernatural world like his grandfather, but he suddenly changes his mind… A shonen full of fights, adventures and action! ”

And the boy is too young to have decided definitively.

What can you expect from this series?

Although it is a shonen from a few years ago, it is worth noting that history has its own, we can expect a lot of action and some mysteries; while there will also be moments for drama and love.

In general, the story will have the axis of the heir who seeks to grow by and for himself, along the way, Rikuo will have to adopt an identity and recognize himself as a human or as a youkai and based on this, the young protagonist will have to make decisions that will affect all those around him.

Source: Shuēisha

The interesting thing is that Rikuo is a young man who will be forced to grow quickly in a way that is a little more dynamic with politics. (which would make Shiibashi's work stand out from the other basic shonen installments).

And although the series did not get a new season, the truth is that it is an exemplary proposal that deserves greater recognition. Let's hope that the manga makes you understand what I'm saying.

How many chapters does Nurarihyon no Mago have?

Nurarihyon no Mago received an anime adaptation by Studio DEEN. The two seasons came out in 2010 and 2011 respectively and consecutively; Together they bring together more than 50 chapters.

Right now, Nurarihyon no Mago It is not available in the Crunchyroll catalog.

Source: Studio DEEN

Where can I read Nurarihyon no Mago? How many volumes does he have?

Currently, thanks to the Shuēisha re-edition, you can read all the chapters on the official website, you just have to click here. The catalog has three chapters on the platform and makes a new delivery every Saturday at 9 in the morning, so you can keep an eye on it.

The saga brought together 25 compiled volumes and was published from 2008 to 2012.

