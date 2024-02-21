In the ongoing negotiations in Cairo something is moving towards a new agreement on the release of the Israeli hostages and on a possible truce in Gaza. After the failure of the latest talks which exacerbated the war in the Strip, now – even if the parties remain cautious – there are some signs. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, citing diplomatic sources, reported “progress in talks between Egypt and Hamas.” The Islamic faction, he continued, “has softened its positions and Egypt is working to obtain similar flexibility with the Israeli delegation which will arrive in Cairo in the next few hours”. Leader Ismail Haniyeh is leading the Hamas delegation in the Egyptian capital. Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz gave more strength to the rumors. “Preliminary signs,” he said, indicate that “there is the possibility of advancing a new agreement to free the hostages. We will leave no stone unturned to bring them home.” Gantz's declaration has therefore brought out of the shadows what is happening in Cairo, one of the places of mediation since the beginning of the war. Egyptian sources – even if there is no official confirmation in Israel – then reported the return to the capital of an Israeli delegation after a quick consultation in Tel Aviv on the developments of the talks. Amos Harel, one of Haaretz's leading analysts, also reported a “cautious optimism” that was recorded for the first time in weeks in both Jerusalem and Washington, thanks to US efforts led by CIA chief Bill Burns and Qatar together to Egypt. Furthermore, in Israel there is strong pressure, in the squares and in institutional places, from the families of the over 130 kidnapped people still in the hands of Hamas. In this regard, the independent Israeli website 'HaMakom' wrote that it had reconstructed that 10 of the hostages “died as a result of the army's activities”. On the 138th day of the war, the IDF continues its operations throughout the Strip, but especially in Kahn Yunis, in the south. According to international media, at least 67 Palestinians were killed in the raids and the deaths occurred in some areas where civilians had been told to seek refuge. The total number of victims in Gaza, according to Hamas, is now close to 30 thousand. In the clash with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, military sources said that “440 of the employees are active in the military wing of Hamas and another 2,000 are members of the faction”. While in the undeclared war with Hezbollah and their Iranian allies, a raid attributed to Israel hit a building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, causing at least 3 deaths. The attack, according to the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, targeted the fifth floor of a building used as an operational headquarters by the Iranian Pasdaran and the Lebanese Hezbollah. In the opinion of the same NGO, it was “a targeted assassination against one or more Iranian or Iranian-linked personalities”. Of the three dead, one is a Syrian passerby hit by shrapnel caused by the explosion. Shortly after, witnesses and local media reported hearing a large explosion in the Syrian capital.

