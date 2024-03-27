Daniel Alves He got out of jail around Barcelona last Monday, but every day more reactions are known about the conditional release he is on and after being sentenced to four years in prison for having raped a young woman in a nightclub.

Alves is at his home in Barcelona, ​​with his family and after paying a million euros as bail, while further proceedings are carried out.

The messages

One of the most anticipated reactions has been that of Lucia Alves, the mother of the Brazilian national team soccer player, who spoke out on her social networks.

“Friends forever. Together to infinity and beyond. “God always commands,” Lucía wrote. And she added: “God always commands. I love you my son”.

“The third and last, already published during the last hours of Monday, sent a message with religious connotations to thank Dani Alves for being free. It was about the lyrics of the song Passa Lá em Casa Jesus, by Kailane Frauches”reported the newspaper Mundo Deportivo of Barcelona.

In a white car, Dani Alves left the prison. Photo:AFP Share

“And look at the answer that Jesus gives you today. Son, I'm going to your problem. Son, I'm going there, for me there is no dilemma. The promise is not dead, the inheritance still stands. Don't lose faith. Get up. Get up, there is life. There is life, there is life. Come through the house, Jesus,” say the verses that Lucía uploaded.

“Back home. God is always faithful. Free, now he will be able to prove his innocence” and “With his head held high, just as you always did. God knows you are innocent,” were some of the phrases the player's mother wrote.

Sports