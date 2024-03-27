













eFootball and Blue Lock announce surprise collaboration | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Konami, the company behind the soccer simulator eFootballannounced a collaboration that will add content from the manga and anime of Blue Lock. This includes items inside this video game as well as rewards when accessing it.

But they can also be obtained by completing specific challenges and more. Over the course of this campaign, players will be able to purchase special edition cards from this popular series.

This is how you will have the option to add these cards Blue Lock to his Dream Team squads, including Takefusa Kubo and Filippo Inzaghi, which can be obtained by accessing eFootball.

We recommend: Blue Lock: Episode Nagi has a new trailer and it already excited us.

Likewise, it is possible to obtain limited edition stripes of Blue Lock Team Red and Blue Lock Team White, which are included in both the Blue Lock Pack: Yoichi Isagi and Tour Event: Blue Lock 2nd Selection. But it is not the only thing that can be achieved.

Fountain: Konami.

Through Campaign Achievements eFootball It is possible to win a loot of 90 thousand Exp., 60 thousand GP, 50 eFootball Coins and more.

Konami published an official page of this collaboration, which is highlighted in the video that accompanies this note.

Famous footballers from world-renowned teams such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan appear there with the characters of Blue Lock. All this is possible in update 3.4.0 of the video game.

🆕 #eFootball update v3.4.0 is here! Download now & master the game with: ▶️ eFootball x Blue Lock special cards & campaign

▶️Position Training

▶️ Improvements to defending & heading

▶️ New player celebrations Check out the trailer below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/1ngCuiEVEG — eFootball (@play_eFootball) March 21, 2024

It is evident that this collaboration eFootball It has to do with the upcoming release of the movie Blue Lock: Episode Nagiwhich will hit Japanese theaters on April 19, 2024.

Fountain: Konami.

This film still does not have a release date outside of Japan but it is possible that this information will appear after its release in this country.

In that sense, the best thing that can be done is to stay aware of any new reports.

Apart from eFootball and Blue Lock We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)