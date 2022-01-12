Sebastian Montoya, son of the mythical Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya and a great season in 2021 in the Formula 4, announced that he will run three dates of the FIA ​​regional championship Formula 3 Asia with the Mumbai Falcons by Prema team.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

We change colors, but we go with the same attitude!

I am very happy with the jump from F4 to this new category, it is a great experience that will help me to know the car better, to prepare myself better and for Sebring where I will have a bigger car.

Will run with his father

Juan Pablo Montoya was announced to race again in 2022 with the DragonSpeed, winners of the LMP2 ProAm class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021. They will be participating in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship, American circuit.

In Sebring, at 12 o’clock, something historic will be happening for Colombian motorsports: at 16, Sebastián Montoya, having a great season in 2021 in Formula 4, will join Hedman and his father driving the DragonSpeed ​​car.

The oldest of the Montoya family assured that he knows the IMSA tracks and highlighted the excitement of running with his son.

“I’m very familiar with the tracks and race strategies so it should be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to team up with Henrik again and I’m even more excited to share a car with Sebastian for the first time,” he said.

For his part, Sebastián assured that he will take advantage of the opportunity: “Running with dad is a dream come true, since he has been my idol growing up and being able to share a car with him is a dream come true. The test in Bahrain was a great experience and the team helped me a lot to improve in our little time together. I look forward to working with DragonSpeed ​​again and making more progress. “

SPORTS