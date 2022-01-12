Pokemon go is a mobile game that has allowed fans of pocket monsters to feel like real trainers. With the help of augmented reality you can go adventurer to find these beings in different parts of the real world. Plus you can hatch eggs just by walking.

We know that Pokemon go it can be very addictive. At the time we also spent hours traveling kilometers in search of new creatures to complete our pokédex. However, some people become so alienated that they even put their jobs aside. Which can even endanger the lives of others.

The addiction for Pokémon Go did its thing

Since it arrived Pokemon go to the world’s cell phones has not been without controversy. Let’s remember some news from a few years ago that indicated that people broke into private property or that there were human stampedes to catch Rattatas. Not to mention, they even had their own special on a well-known LA show. mexican television.

Although we already had time without something similar, now it turns out that Pokemon go was part of an obstruction of justice case. According to the medium Vice, a couple of policemen from The Angels he was fired after refusing to attend an emergency because he was looking for a Snorlax. Maybe they had been after him for a long time and couldn’t let him go.

The emergency in question was an armed robbery at a shopping center in the town of Baldwin hills. According to court documents: ‘The cops abdicated their job of assisting another officer during an ongoing assault to play Pokémon Go during business hours‘. Faced with the accusations, the pair of police officers simply indicated that they could not pass up the opportunity to catch the ‘mythical creature‘.

It should be noted that these events took place in 2017 when Pokemon go it was at its peak. However, the details behind this case have just been made public by the police of The Angels. They also indicated that after receiving the emergency call, the officers spent twenty minutes discussing Pokémon instead of going to help. At least with their dismissal they will have all the time to play Shining pearl or the new Legends: Arceus.

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente]