One of the slogans of the MORENA candidate for the Presidency was “brave honesty”, which earned him millions of votes from citizens tired of the corruption in previous governments.

To the 5 years of the MORENA governmentcalled by the president 4T (Fourth Transformation), did not keep his promise of honesty. There are more unjustified millions in public spending than under most previous governments.

According to data from the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF), there are 32,894 million in public spending, the federal government and state companies, with irregularities, without a clear destination, mainly in the “mega works” carried out by the executive branch in this six-year term:

Mayan train, 785 million.

Dos Bocas Refinery, 110 million

SEGALMEX, 884 million.

Felipe Ángeles Airport, 13.7 million.

CFE, communications, 830 million.

PEMEX, 111 million.

Tula Refinery, 62.4 million

CDMX mayors, 407 million.

Ministry of Education, 830 million.

Governors of MORENA, 12,407 million.

These are some state companies, agencies and States, where the ASF detected a lack of transparency in their spending and uncertainty in their destination.

In 762 audits of agencies and companies that receive resources from the Federation, the Superior Audit of the Federation calculates 22 billion pesos without a clear destination.

If AMLO does not want his government to go down in history as one of the most corrupt in modern times in Mexico, he must clarify those figures, which do not expressly say that there was a theft of public resources, only that it is unknown where they were applied. situation in which any hypothesis of the final destination of those billions of pesos is possible.

