Meloni takes up Mattarella: “It is dangerous to remove support from the police.” Reversal of the Quirinale on the Police after the events in Pisa and Florence





Giorgia Meloni she had been silent in recent days regarding the heavy attack brought by the opposition to the Police for the events in Florence and Pisa. She hadn't responded to the President of the Republic either Sergio Mattarella who had surprisingly declared: “With the boys the truncheons express a failure”.

The Head of State had even telephoned the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi who was quick to share his words immediately and fully. In fact he had done more because the manager of the Florence mobile department Silvia Conti was promptly transferred to Pescara even if he did not fail to point out that the move “was planned” but the timing appears suspicious.

But let's summarize the facts.

After the police attacks in Florence and Pisa, under the hauberk of the harsh words of Mattarella, the entire opposition fleet had cast off its moorings and started shelling the police, so much so that yesterday the usual anarchists and the usual social centers surrounded and attacked a patrol car in Turin that had stopped a non-EU citizen. At that point the Quirinale made a prompt U-turn and in a note declared that the Head of State called the Chief of Police “”to express solidarity with the officers of the patrol attacked in Turin. Reaffirming trust and closeness towards the Police”. That's better. Better late than never.

It has finally been understood that those who defend public order from criminals, supported by many bad television and print media masters, need the full and total trust of the State otherwise perhaps those who risk their lives for 1,400 euros a month could even put in the future less zeal and going for a coffee instead of following orders. While Giorgia Meloni declared: «A few hours ago there were 50 self-employed people from social centers who attacked a police car in Turin to free an immigrant who had to be repatriated: how many of those who in recent days have attacked the police indiscriminately do they also want to express solidarity with these agents who are doing their job?”.

And in the criticism – even if not explicitly – there is a reference to the Head of State. At this point Piantedosi also veered again and declared and said himself “indignant” for “the unacceptable act of violence symptomatic of the climate of poison and suspicion to which the police and in particular the police are subjected in recent days”.

This time the perception is that the President of the Republic took a false step, even if it was objectively difficult to protect two opposing interests, but the State, the foundation of civil life, should always win. Police unions also intervened heavily. The SIULP says that «attack the policemen as they exit the Preccint it is subversive behaviour”, while the SAP is even more direct and explicit: “The attack is the consequence of the position taken by a part of the political class on the cases of Pisa and Florence”. The Minister of Infrastructure and former Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini had already commented, even before the Quirinale's reversal: “Whoever puts his hands on an agent is a criminal”. But let's go back to Silvia Conti, the manager who was removed and paid for everyone. Conti was in charge of the Celere of Florence and her task was to choose men and means from

send to the demonstrations but the person who has the practical responsibility for what happens is the specially assigned police station official, that is, the person who is on the field. The Interior Ministry relies on this fact to say that the manager had asked for some time to return to Pescara, his city. The Florentine SIULP, through the Secretary General Riccardo Ficozzi, seems to support the Ministry's thesis:

“The manager of the Mobile Department is not responsible for any tensions, but depends on the manager of the service identified by the police commissioner's public security authority”. Republic goes a step further and explains how Accounts he would pay for the fact that on Sunday 25 February he had sent the same men from Florence and Pisa before the Interior Ministry.

The unions announce that he will arrive in his place Francesco Trozzi. In the meantime, the head of the police station was also transferred to Liguria but here too, naturally, people were quick to say that “his transfer had already been decided for some time”.